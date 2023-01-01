Monasterio de la Encarnación

North of the city walls, this unadorned Renaissance monastery is where Santa Teresa fully took on the monastic life and lived for 27 years. One of the three main rooms open to the public is where the saint is said to have had a vision of the baby Jesus. Also on display are relics, such as the piece of wood used by Teresa as a pillow (ouch!) and the chair upon which St John of the Cross made his confessions.

To reach here, head north from Plaza de Fuente el Sol, via Calle de la Encarnación, for approximately 500m.