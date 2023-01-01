Basílica de San Vicente

This graceful church is a masterpiece of Romanesque simplicity: a series of largely Gothic modifications in sober granite contrasted with the warm sandstone of the Romanesque original. Work started in the 11th century, supposedly on the site where three martyrs – Vicente and his sisters, Sabina and Cristeta – were slaughtered by the Romans in the early 4th century. Their canopied cenotaph is an outstanding piece of Romanesque style, with nods to the Gothic.

Take a look at the weathered headstones on the floor of the main nave – some date back to the 17th century. Also of note is the peaceful Jardín de San Vicente across the road, which was once a Roman cemetery.