The coastline between Bilbao to San Sebastián is set with spectacular seascapes, with cove after cove of sun-dappled waves and verdant fields suddenly ending where cliffs plunge into the sea. While some people stop for a day or two along the way, you could easily make a week of it, basking on lovely beaches, taking memorable walks along the craggy coastline and delving into the history of the place – this means everything from 110-million-year-old rock formations to a futuristic museum devoted to couture.