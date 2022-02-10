One of the most photographed features of the Basque coast, 10km to Bermeo's northwest, is the small, rocky isle of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. Accessed from…
The Central Basque Coast
The coastline between Bilbao to San Sebastián is set with spectacular seascapes, with cove after cove of sun-dappled waves and verdant fields suddenly ending where cliffs plunge into the sea. While some people stop for a day or two along the way, you could easily make a week of it, basking on lovely beaches, taking memorable walks along the craggy coastline and delving into the history of the place – this means everything from 110-million-year-old rock formations to a futuristic museum devoted to couture.
Explore The Central Basque Coast
- SSan Juan de Gaztelugatxe
One of the most photographed features of the Basque coast, 10km to Bermeo's northwest, is the small, rocky isle of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. Accessed from…
- CCristóbal Balenciaga Museoa
Although Getaria is mainly about sun, sand and seafood, don't miss a visit to the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museoa. Local boy Cristóbal became a giant in the…
- CCrusoe Treasure
The world's first underwater winery, Crusoe Treasure, ages its vintages 20m below the surface on an artificial reef. Tastings of its whites and reds are…
- BBasque Coast Geopark
Running from Zumaia west to Deba and Mutriku, this narrow coastal strip encompasses meadows, forests, caves and, most importantly, 13km of dramatic cliffs…
- IIsla de San Nicolás
One of the great attractions of Lekeitio is the rocky island, known in Basque as Garraitz, sitting just offshore of the main beach (Playa Isuntza). When…
- IIglesia de San Salvador
With its unusual shape, sloping wooden floors, and nautical atmosphere, Getaria's striking 1397-built Gothic church is well worth a stop. Features worth…
- GGetaria
This cobblestone village on the coast has much to recommend it, including excellent seafood restaurants, narrow atmospheric lanes sprinkled with shops and…
- LLa Tala de Bermeo
Once a lookout for spotting whales off the coast, this small leafy park has recently been decorated with massive murals depicting the whale hunt. Artists…
- NNautilus
This small museum displays some of the astonishing geological finds in the area, including fossils dating back 120 million years. It gives an eye-opening…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Central Basque Coast.
See
San Juan de Gaztelugatxe
One of the most photographed features of the Basque coast, 10km to Bermeo's northwest, is the small, rocky isle of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. Accessed from…
See
Cristóbal Balenciaga Museoa
Although Getaria is mainly about sun, sand and seafood, don't miss a visit to the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museoa. Local boy Cristóbal became a giant in the…
See
Crusoe Treasure
The world's first underwater winery, Crusoe Treasure, ages its vintages 20m below the surface on an artificial reef. Tastings of its whites and reds are…
See
Basque Coast Geopark
Running from Zumaia west to Deba and Mutriku, this narrow coastal strip encompasses meadows, forests, caves and, most importantly, 13km of dramatic cliffs…
See
Isla de San Nicolás
One of the great attractions of Lekeitio is the rocky island, known in Basque as Garraitz, sitting just offshore of the main beach (Playa Isuntza). When…
See
Iglesia de San Salvador
With its unusual shape, sloping wooden floors, and nautical atmosphere, Getaria's striking 1397-built Gothic church is well worth a stop. Features worth…
See
Getaria
This cobblestone village on the coast has much to recommend it, including excellent seafood restaurants, narrow atmospheric lanes sprinkled with shops and…
See
La Tala de Bermeo
Once a lookout for spotting whales off the coast, this small leafy park has recently been decorated with massive murals depicting the whale hunt. Artists…
See
Nautilus
This small museum displays some of the astonishing geological finds in the area, including fossils dating back 120 million years. It gives an eye-opening…
Guidebooks
Learn more about The Central Basque Coast
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.