The Central Basque Coast

The coastline between Bilbao to San Sebastián is set with spectacular seascapes, with cove after cove of sun-dappled waves and verdant fields suddenly ending where cliffs plunge into the sea. While some people stop for a day or two along the way, you could easily make a week of it, basking on lovely beaches, taking memorable walks along the craggy coastline and delving into the history of the place – this means everything from 110-million-year-old rock formations to a futuristic museum devoted to couture.

    San Juan de Gaztelugatxe

    One of the most photographed features of the Basque coast, 10km to Bermeo's northwest, is the small, rocky isle of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe. Accessed from…

    Cristóbal Balenciaga Museoa

    Although Getaria is mainly about sun, sand and seafood, don't miss a visit to the Cristóbal Balenciaga Museoa. Local boy Cristóbal became a giant in the…

    Crusoe Treasure

    The world's first underwater winery, Crusoe Treasure, ages its vintages 20m below the surface on an artificial reef. Tastings of its whites and reds are…

    Basque Coast Geopark

    Running from Zumaia west to Deba and Mutriku, this narrow coastal strip encompasses meadows, forests, caves and, most importantly, 13km of dramatic cliffs…

    Isla de San Nicolás

    One of the great attractions of Lekeitio is the rocky island, known in Basque as Garraitz, sitting just offshore of the main beach (Playa Isuntza). When…

    Iglesia de San Salvador

    With its unusual shape, sloping wooden floors, and nautical atmosphere, Getaria's striking 1397-built Gothic church is well worth a stop. Features worth…

    Getaria

    This cobblestone village on the coast has much to recommend it, including excellent seafood restaurants, narrow atmospheric lanes sprinkled with shops and…

    La Tala de Bermeo

    Once a lookout for spotting whales off the coast, this small leafy park has recently been decorated with massive murals depicting the whale hunt. Artists…

    Nautilus

    This small museum displays some of the astonishing geological finds in the area, including fossils dating back 120 million years. It gives an eye-opening…

