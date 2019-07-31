Stretching 800m in front of Gros, from the Kursaal to Monte Ulía, 'Zurri', as it's known locally, has some excellent waves that draw surfers from near and…
Gros
The beachside neighbourhood of Gros is cool, young and pure surf fashion. The neighbourhood largely lacks the architectural pleasures of other parts of the city, but with a long surfboard-cluttered beach, some of the best-value hotels in the city and a reputation as a pintxo powerhouse, you’re likely to spend a lot of time having fun here.
Explore Gros
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gros.
See
Playa de la Zurriola
Stretching 800m in front of Gros, from the Kursaal to Monte Ulía, 'Zurri', as it's known locally, has some excellent waves that draw surfers from near and…
See
Kursaal
Designed by Rafael Moneo and opened in 1999, the Kursaal is one of the city's most striking buildings. Consisting of two cubes made of translucent glass…
See
Parque de Cristina Enea
Created by the Duke of Mandas in honour of his wife, the Parque de Cristina Enea is a favourite escape for locals. This formal park, the most attractive…