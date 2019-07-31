Gros

The beachside neighbourhood of Gros is cool, young and pure surf fashion. The neighbourhood largely lacks the architectural pleasures of other parts of the city, but with a long surfboard-cluttered beach, some of the best-value hotels in the city and a reputation as a pintxo powerhouse, you’re likely to spend a lot of time having fun here.

Explore Gros

  • P

    Playa de la Zurriola

    Stretching 800m in front of Gros, from the Kursaal to Monte Ulía, 'Zurri', as it's known locally, has some excellent waves that draw surfers from near and…

  • Kursaal

    Designed by Rafael Moneo and opened in 1999, the Kursaal is one of the city's most striking buildings. Consisting of two cubes made of translucent glass…

  • Parque de Cristina Enea

    Created by the Duke of Mandas in honour of his wife, the Parque de Cristina Enea is a favourite escape for locals. This formal park, the most attractive…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gros.

  • See

    Playa de la Zurriola

    Stretching 800m in front of Gros, from the Kursaal to Monte Ulía, 'Zurri', as it's known locally, has some excellent waves that draw surfers from near and…

  • See

    Kursaal

    Designed by Rafael Moneo and opened in 1999, the Kursaal is one of the city's most striking buildings. Consisting of two cubes made of translucent glass…

  • See

    Parque de Cristina Enea

    Created by the Duke of Mandas in honour of his wife, the Parque de Cristina Enea is a favourite escape for locals. This formal park, the most attractive…