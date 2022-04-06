This terrific museum charts the history of Pasaia's whaling industry. At the centre of the story is the San Juan, a galleon that sunk off the coast of…
Eastern Basque Country
Eastern Basque Country is best known for two key maritime settlements. Pasaia is a historic port with a charming cobblestone centre. Interest here is focused on the fascinating whaling museum and the many excellent seafood restaurants. Further east near the French border, Hondarribia has much to recommend with its walled casco histórico (historic centre), buzzing beach scene and fabulous eateries.
Explore Eastern Basque Country
- AAlbaola Foundation
This terrific museum charts the history of Pasaia's whaling industry. At the centre of the story is the San Juan, a galleon that sunk off the coast of…
- CCasco Histórico
Hondarribia's walled historic centre, much of which dates to the 15th and 16th centuries, is an atmospheric grid of graceful plazas, cobbled lanes, and…
- MMater Museoa
Docked just south of San Pedro's ferry landing, this 33-metre-long former fishing vessel once plied the Cantabrian Sea and it now serves as a museum of…
- CCasa Museo Victor Hugo
French author Victor Hugo spent the summer of 1843 in Pasaia, lodging at this typical 17th-century waterfront house and working on his travelogue En…
- EErmita de Guadalupe
It's a hefty hike from Hondarribia – a 4km walk uphill – but the Ermita de Guadalupe is well worth the effort it takes to reach it (you can also drive)…
- HHendaye
Just across the river from Hondarribia lies the pretty French town of Hendaye, linked by a regular passenger ferry. Apart from nibbling on perfectly flaky…
- MMonte Jaizkibel
Monte Jaizkibel is a giant slab of rock sitting at 547m that acts as a defensive wall, protecting the inland towns and fields from the angry, invading…
- IIglesia de Santa María de la Asunción
Construction of the Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción began in the 15th century, but works weren't completed until the 18th. This has left it with…
- CCalle San Pedro
The main drag of Hondarribia's La Marina district, Calle San Pedro is a quaint pedestrian-only strip flanked by traditional fishers’ houses, with facades…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Eastern Basque Country.
See
Albaola Foundation
This terrific museum charts the history of Pasaia's whaling industry. At the centre of the story is the San Juan, a galleon that sunk off the coast of…
See
Casco Histórico
Hondarribia's walled historic centre, much of which dates to the 15th and 16th centuries, is an atmospheric grid of graceful plazas, cobbled lanes, and…
See
Mater Museoa
Docked just south of San Pedro's ferry landing, this 33-metre-long former fishing vessel once plied the Cantabrian Sea and it now serves as a museum of…
See
Casa Museo Victor Hugo
French author Victor Hugo spent the summer of 1843 in Pasaia, lodging at this typical 17th-century waterfront house and working on his travelogue En…
See
Ermita de Guadalupe
It's a hefty hike from Hondarribia – a 4km walk uphill – but the Ermita de Guadalupe is well worth the effort it takes to reach it (you can also drive)…
See
Hendaye
Just across the river from Hondarribia lies the pretty French town of Hendaye, linked by a regular passenger ferry. Apart from nibbling on perfectly flaky…
See
Monte Jaizkibel
Monte Jaizkibel is a giant slab of rock sitting at 547m that acts as a defensive wall, protecting the inland towns and fields from the angry, invading…
See
Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción
Construction of the Iglesia de Santa María de la Asunción began in the 15th century, but works weren't completed until the 18th. This has left it with…
See
Calle San Pedro
The main drag of Hondarribia's La Marina district, Calle San Pedro is a quaint pedestrian-only strip flanked by traditional fishers’ houses, with facades…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Eastern Basque Country
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.