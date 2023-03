If late-18th-century to mid-20th-century hearses capture your imagination, then this collection at the Cementiri del Sud-Oest is probably the city’s weirdest sight, a place to contemplate the pomp and circumstance of people’s last earthly ride. The funeral company claims it is the biggest museum of its kind in the world.

The collection incorporates funeral carriages spanning 90 years, as well as a metallic Buick hearse and a couple of earlier motorised hearses.