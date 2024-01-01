Behind the impossible-to-miss Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya, the lovely but little-visited Jardins de Joan Maragall's lush lawns, ornamental fountains, photogenic sculptures and neoclassical palace (the Spanish royal family's residence in Barcelona) set it apart from the other green spaces on Montjuïc. Weekends only.
Jardins de Joan Maragall
Barcelona
