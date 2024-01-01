Jardins de Joan Maragall

Barcelona

Behind the impossible-to-miss Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya, the lovely but little-visited Jardins de Joan Maragall's lush lawns, ornamental fountains, photogenic sculptures and neoclassical palace (the Spanish royal family's residence in Barcelona) set it apart from the other green spaces on Montjuïc. Weekends only.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • BARCELONA - AUGUST 9: View of the Sagrada Familia, iconic landmark in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, on August 9, 2017. Designed by Gaudi and estimated to be completed by 2028. Cranes digitally removed 756015418 antoni, antonio, architecture, art, barcelona, blue, building, catalan, catalonia, cathedral, church, city, construction, designed, editorial, europe, facade, familia, family, famous, gaudi, gothic, historical, history, la, landmark, modern, monument, pond, religion, sagrada, sky, spain, spanish, structure, summer, tall, temple, tourism, tower, town, travel

    La Sagrada Família

    2.72 MILES

    The Temple Expiatori de la Sagrada Família (Expiatory Temple of the Holy Family) is considered to be the symbol of Barcelona by many residents, and the…

  • Park Güell, Barcelona, Spain

    Park Güell

    3.24 MILES

    Visitors and locals alike love Park Güell. The waving balcony and the colorful Guard’s House, with the imposing Barcelona skyline and sea in the…

  • Barcelona, Casa Batlló is one of the two great buildings designed by Antoni Gaudí on Passeig de Gràcia From the outside the façade of Casa Batlló looks like it has been made from skulls and bones.

    Casa Batlló

    1.81 MILES

    One of Europe's strangest residential buildings, Casa Batlló (built 1904–6) is Gaudí at his fantastical best. From its playful facade and marine-world…

  • Barcelona, Spain - June 12, 2017 : Casa Mila popularly known as La Pedrera or open quarry, a reference to its unconventional rough-hewn appearance, i

    La Pedrera

    2.01 MILES

    In the top tier of Gaudí's achievements, this madcap Unesco-listed masterpiece, with 33 balconies, was built in 1905–10 as a combined apartment and office…

  • Mercat de la Boqueria

    Mercat de la Boqueria

    1.37 MILES

    Barcelona's most central fresh-produce market is one of the greatest sound, smell and colour sensations in Europe. It's housed in a packed-out Modernista…

  • BARCELONA SPAIN EUROPE,: Inner courtyard of the famous Museu Picasso in Barcelona Catalonia Spain. Located in La Ribera district, it hosts the widest collections of artworks by Pablo Picasso

    Museu Picasso

    1.85 MILES

    Located along the grand, medieval street of Carrer de Montcada, the Museu Picasso is dedicated to one of the world’s greatest artists, Pablo Picasso. Born…

  • Fundació Joan Miró in Barcelona, Spain

    Fundació Joan Miró

    0.28 MILES

    Joan Miró was a Catalan painter and sculptor born in Barcelona who combined abstract art with surrealism. He is considered one of the most influential…

  • OCTOBER 26, 2014: People walking past market stalls on the La Rambla street in Barcelona.

    La Rambla

    1.36 MILES

    La Rambla is a tree-lined boulevard featuring a wide array of architectural delights, beautifully decorated flower stalls and particularly talented (and…

View more attractions

Nearby Barcelona attractions

1. Museu Olímpic i de l'Esport

0.1 MILES

At this information-packed interactive sporting museum, you wander down a ramp that snakes below ground level and is lined with multimedia displays on the…

2. Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

0.15 MILES

If you saw the Olympics on TV, the main 60,000-capacity Lluís Companys stadium may seem surprisingly small. So might the Olympic flame holder into which…

3. Museu Etnològic

0.16 MILES

Delving into Catalonia's rich heritage, Barcelona’s ethnology museum presents an intriguing permanent display from its 70,000-object collection, with…

4. L’Anella Olímpica

0.17 MILES

The group of installations built for the main events of the 1992 Olympics includes the Piscines Bernat Picornell, where the swimming and diving events…

5. Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya

0.19 MILES

The spectacular neobaroque silhouette of the Palau Nacional can be seen on Montjuïc's slopes from across the city. Built for the 1929 World Exhibition and…

6. Mirador del Palau Nacional

0.2 MILES

Even if you don't visit the Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya, you should at least admire the view from the plaza out the front. There's a terrace cafe,…

7. Jardins de Laribal

0.21 MILES

Opened in 1922, these soothing terraced gardens just west of the Fundació Joan Miró are linked by paths, stairs and wisteria-clad walkways, with pretty…

8. Museu d'Arqueologia de Catalunya

0.27 MILES

Occupying the 1929 World Exhibition's Graphic Arts Palace, this intriguing archaeology museum covers both Catalonia and cultures from across Spain. There…