Near the Passeig de Pujades entrance to the park stands this monumental cascada (waterfall), inspired by Rome's Trevi Fountain and topped by a golden statue of the dawn goddess Aurora. Created between 1875 and 1881 by Josep Fontserè with the help of an enthusiastic young Gaudí, it's a dramatic combination of statuary, rugged rocks, greenery and thundering water, all of it perfectly artificial.

The bandstand opposite commemorates Sonia Rescalvo, a trans performer murdered here in 1991 by a group of Neo-Nazis.