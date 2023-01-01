Barcelona's zoo has 2000 animal inhabitants, from geckos to gorillas, lions, elephants and Iberian wolves, as well as pony rides, picnic areas and an adventure playground. In 2019, regulations prohibiting the breeding of animals unless they can be released into the wild were introduced by Barcelona authorities; many animals are expected to be transferred to nature reserves. The zoo's dolphins have been waiting to be released into semi-liberty since 2016 – at research time this hadn't yet happened (one of the four dolphins died in 2019).