Along the Passeig de Picasso (western) side of the Parc de la Ciutadella, the engaging, medieval-looking 'Castle of the Three Dragons' caprice is the work of Modernista architect Domènech i Montaner, who put its trimmings on a pioneering steel frame and made up all the decorative coats of arms. The building, which served as a cafe-restaurant during the 1888 Universal Exhibition, has been closed for years and remained under renovation at research time.