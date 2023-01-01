Museu de la Xocolata

Chocoholics have a hard time containing themselves at this museum dedicated to the fundamental cocoa-based foodstuff. Displays trace the origins of chocolate, its arrival in Europe and the many myths and images associated with it. Dotted among the informative panels and machinery used in chocolate production are large chocolate models of emblematic buildings such as La Sagrada Família. There are guided tours (€7.50), wine-and-chocolate pairings (€16) and a range of chocolate-fuelled activities for kids (book ahead online).