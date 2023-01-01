Museu de Cultures del Món

Opening through a grand courtyard overlooked by an 18th-century staircase, the medieval Palau Nadal and the Palau Marquès de Llió host Barcelona's world cultures museum. Exhibits from private and public collections, including many from Montjuïc's Museu Etnològic, travel through the ancient cultures of Africa, Asia, the Americas and Oceania. There are some fascinating finds, with displays spinning from Andean weaving, Ethiopian religious art and Papua New Guinean skull hooks to 17th-century Chola bronzes from Tamil Nadu in southern India.

There's a combined ticket (€12) with the Museu Etnològic on Montjuïc and the Museu Egipci.