Parque Arqueológico de Carranque

This unusual late-Roman site was discovered in 1983 when a young agricultural worker came across a series of beautifully preserved mosaic floors hidden only inches beneath the topsoil. It turned out to be the ruins of a Roman villa – the Casa de Materno – dating from late 4th century AD. The mosaics, now covered by a large barn, are well-preserved and extensive. Particularly striking is the depiction of the god Oceanus with antennae and a long flowing beard.

The Carranque site also incorporates the foundations of a 4th-century Roman civil building – the Edifico Palacial – which was later turned into a basilica by the Visigoths.

The admission fee includes entrance to a small interpretation centre and museum. Information panels on the site are sketchy. Guided one-hour tours (€2 extra) take place on Saturday around noon.

The village of Carranque is 50km northwest of Toledo. The site is 6km to the northwest and is well signposted. There is no restaurant on-site but you can find several reasonable choices in Carranque.