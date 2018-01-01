Welcome to Pamplona
Senses are heightened in Pamplona (Basque: Iruña), capital of the fiercely independent Kingdom of Navarra and home to one of Spain’s most famous and wildest festivals. Yet even when the bulls aren’t thundering down the cobblestones through the centre of town, Pamplona makes a fascinating place to explore. With its grand cathedral, archaeological treasures and 16th-century fortifications, there’s much history hidden in these atmospheric medieval lanes. And with its lush parks and picturesque city centre full of vibrant eating and drinking spots, it’s easy to see why so many – Hemingway included – have fallen under Pamplona’s spell. The village also sees its fair-share of pilgrims arriving on foot along the Camino de Santiago, a tradition that dates back many centuries.
Top experiences in Pamplona
Amazing hotels and hostels
Pamplona activities
Running of the Bulls
Experience one of the world's most iconic and exciting festivals—Pamplona’s Running of the Bulls. Immortalized in literature by Ernest Hemingway, this explosive, passionate and occasionally gory festival is an important element of Spanish heritage. Witness all the mayhem from a coveted balcony with a view of the famous run. Encounter Basque culture and stunning coastal scenery before continuing on to Bilbao, home of the magnificent Guggenheim Museum. From vibrant Catalan nightlife in Barcelona to the regional wines and pintxos (tapas) in San Sebastián, feel the Spanish culture.