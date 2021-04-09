Housed in a grand Mannerist palace, the former Convento de la Merced, the Museo de Bellas Artes is one of Spain's premier art museums. Its collection of…
Museo de Bellas Artes
Housed in a grand Mannerist palace, the former Convento de la Merced, the Museo de Bellas Artes is one of Spain's premier art museums. Its collection of…
Casa de Pilatos
The haunting Casa de Pilatos, which is still occupied by the ducal Medinaceli family, is one of the city’s most glorious mansions. Originally dating to…
Museo del Baile Flamenco
The brainchild of sevillana flamenco dancer Cristina Hoyos, this museum illustrates the dance with interactive displays, paintings, displays of period…
Iglesia Colegial del Divino Salvador
Overlooking Plaza del Salvador, this baroque church was built between 1674 and 1712 on the site of Muslim Ishbiliya's main mosque. Its Mannerist red-brick…
Hospital de la Caridad
The Hospital de la Caridad, a sturdy building one block east of the river, was established in the late 17th century as a hospice for the poor and elderly…
Palacio de la Condesa de Lebrija
This aristocratic 16th-century mansion, set around a beautiful Renaissance-Mudéjar courtyard, boasts an eclectic look that blends a range of decorative…
Torre del Oro
This distinctive tower, one of Seville’s signature landmarks, has been guarding the Río Guadalquivir since the 13th century. The original dodecagonal…
Capilla de San José
For a blast of full-on baroque glitz, pop into this small church hidden away on a side street between Calles Sierpes and Tetuán. Behind its 18th-century…
Plaza de Toros de la Real Maestranza
In the world of bullfighting, Seville’s white and yellow-trimmed bullring is the equivalent of football's Old Trafford or Camp Nou – if you’re selected to…