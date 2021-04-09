El Centro & El Arenal

Explore El Centro & El Arenal

  • Museo de Bellas Artes

    Housed in a grand Mannerist palace, the former Convento de la Merced, the Museo de Bellas Artes is one of Spain's premier art museums. Its collection of…

  • Casa de Pilatos

    The haunting Casa de Pilatos, which is still occupied by the ducal Medinaceli family, is one of the city’s most glorious mansions. Originally dating to…

  • Museo del Baile Flamenco

    The brainchild of sevillana flamenco dancer Cristina Hoyos, this museum illustrates the dance with interactive displays, paintings, displays of period…

  • I

    Iglesia Colegial del Divino Salvador

    Overlooking Plaza del Salvador, this baroque church was built between 1674 and 1712 on the site of Muslim Ishbiliya's main mosque. Its Mannerist red-brick…

  • Hospital de la Caridad

    The Hospital de la Caridad, a sturdy building one block east of the river, was established in the late 17th century as a hospice for the poor and elderly…

  • Palacio de la Condesa de Lebrija

    This aristocratic 16th-century mansion, set around a beautiful Renaissance-Mudéjar courtyard, boasts an eclectic look that blends a range of decorative…

  • Torre del Oro

    This distinctive tower, one of Seville’s signature landmarks, has been guarding the Río Guadalquivir since the 13th century. The original dodecagonal…

  • Capilla de San José

    For a blast of full-on baroque glitz, pop into this small church hidden away on a side street between Calles Sierpes and Tetuán. Behind its 18th-century…

  • P

    Plaza de Toros de la Real Maestranza

    In the world of bullfighting, Seville’s white and yellow-trimmed bullring is the equivalent of football's Old Trafford or Camp Nou – if you’re selected to…

