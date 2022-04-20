Set between dramatic headlands 3km northeast of Las Negras, this sandy hideaway is the holy grail of the park's numerous beaches. The 250m-long playa,…
Parque Natural de Cabo de Gata-Níjar
Extending southeast of Almería, the Parque Natural de Cabo de Gata-Níjar has some of Spain’s most flawless and least crowded beaches. The park, which stretches from Retamar in the west up to Agua Amarga in the east, encompasses 340 sq km of dramatic cliff-bound coastline and stark semidesert terrain punctuated by remote white villages and isolated farmsteads. Adding to the often eerie atmosphere are the abandoned mines and bizarre rock formations that litter the landscape.
There is plenty to do in the area besides enjoying the beaches and walking: diving, snorkelling, kayaking, sailing, cycling, horse riding, and 4WD and boat tours are all popular. A host of operators offers these activities from the coastal villages during Easter and from July to September, though only a few carry on year-round.
The park’s main hub is San José, a popular resort on the east coast.
Explore Parque Natural de Cabo de Gata-Níjar
- PPlaya San Pedro
- PPlaya de Mónsul
The most celebrated of the playas off the San José beach road, Playa de Mónsul is a fabulous sandy wedge hemmed in by sharply eroded lava rocks and a…
- CCalas del Barronal
The Calas de Barronal consist of four beautiful little beaches (El Lance del Perro, Cala Chica, Cala Grande and Cala Principe) that run along the coast in…
- PPlaya de los Genoveses
The first beach southwest of San José is Playa de los Genoveses, a lovely, 1km-long stretch of sand framed by two headlands. It owes its name to the…
- MMirador de la Amatista
On the main road between La Isleta del Moro and Rodalquilar, this high viewpoint commands breathtaking views of the vertiginous, unspoilt coastline. From…
- CCala de Enmedio
The pretty and secluded little beach of Cala de Enmedio is capped by strikingly eroded rocks. It's a bit of a hike to get to – about 1.5km southwest of…
- Salinas de Cabo de Gata
Southeast of San Miguel de Cabo de Gata, some of Spain's last surviving salt-extraction lagoons draw flocks of migrating flamingos and other waterbirds…
- GGold Mines
Set amid the Martian red-rock terrain at the top of the village, the skeletal remains of Rodalquilar's gold mines are an eerie sight. The complex, which…
- FFaro de Cabo de Gata
Marking the southwest point of the promontory, this photogenic lighthouse commands stirring views of a jagged volcanic reef known as the Arrecife de las…
See
