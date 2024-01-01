Plaza de España

Southeast Cádiz Province & the Costa de la Luz

LoginSave

Buzzy, cafe-sprinkled Plaza de España is dominated by Medina Sidonia's 17th-century, baroque-neoclassical ayuntamiento (town hall).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Punta Paloma

    Punta Paloma

    29.76 MILES

    One of Andalucía's most fabulous beaches, Punta Paloma, 10km northwest of Tarifa, is famous for its huge blond sand dune. At its far western end, you can…

  • Tasting room in Bodega Tradicion, Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain.

    Bodegas Tradición

    19.91 MILES

    An intriguing, evocative bodega, not only for its extra-aged sherries (at least 20, mostly 30 years old) but also because it houses the Colección Joaquín…

  • Aerial view of cathedral and village

    Catedral de Cádiz

    21.06 MILES

    Cádiz' beautiful yellow-domed cathedral is an impressively proportioned baroque-neoclassical construction, best appreciated from seafront Campo del Sur in…

  • Phoenician Hall in Museo de Cadiz.

    Museo de Cádiz

    21.22 MILES

    Admittedly a little dusty, the Museo de Cádiz is the province's top museum. Stars of the ground-floor archaeology section are two Phoenician marble…

  • Baelo Claudia

    Baelo Claudia

    26.74 MILES

    The ruined town of Baelo Claudia is one of Andalucía's most important Roman archaeological sites. These majestic beachside ruins – with views across to…

  • El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain - August 20, 2008: View of the Osborne Bodega (Bodega El Tiro) with a bull statue in the foreground, El Puerto de Santa Maria, Cadiz Province, Andalusia, Spain, Western Europe.

    Bodegas Osborne

    19.33 MILES

    Creator of the legendary black-bull logo still exhibited on life-size billboards all over Spain (now without the name), Osborne is El Puerto's best-known…

  • El Palmar

    El Palmar

    17.48 MILES

    About 7km northwest of Los Caños, lovely, long El Palmar beach has Andalucía's best board-surfing waves from about October to May. In summer it's busy…

View more attractions

Nearby Southeast Cádiz Province & the Costa de la Luz attractions

1. Arco de Belén

0.1 MILES

One of three still-standing Moorish-era gates that guard the upper old town, dating from the 10th to 13th centuries.

2. Castillo

0.16 MILES

Crowning Medina Sidonia, this ruined castle sits on the most elevated point for miles around, on the site of a Roman military fortress turned 11th-century…

3. Iglesia Santa María Mayor

0.16 MILES

With its Renaissance door giving way to a hushed Gothic-Mudéjar cloister, this 16th-century Gothic-Renaissance beauty stands on the place of an old mosque…

4. Museo Arqueológico

0.23 MILES

At the town-centre archaeology museum, you can see four well-preserved cryptoporticus and an underground Roman sewer gallery, plus the excavated 1st…

5. Walls

14.09 MILES

Enclosing the 40,000-sq-metre old town, Vejer’s imposing 15th-century walls are particularly visible between the Arco de la Puerta Cerrada (of 11th- or…

6. Casa del Mayorazgo

14.1 MILES

If the door’s open, pop into this private 18th-century house to find two stunning flower-filled patios (home to 450 potted plants!) and one of just three…

7. Museo de Vejer

14.11 MILES

Housed in a 17th- to 18th-century mansion, Vejer's museum has a small, impressive history and archaeology collection, running from the area's early…

8. Iglesia del Divino Salvador

14.12 MILES

Built atop an earlier mosque, this unusual church is 14th-century Mudéjar at the altar end and 16th-century Gothic at the other. In the late afternoon the…