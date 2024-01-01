Buzzy, cafe-sprinkled Plaza de España is dominated by Medina Sidonia's 17th-century, baroque-neoclassical ayuntamiento (town hall).
Plaza de España
Southeast Cádiz Province & the Costa de la Luz
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.76 MILES
One of Andalucía's most fabulous beaches, Punta Paloma, 10km northwest of Tarifa, is famous for its huge blond sand dune. At its far western end, you can…
19.91 MILES
An intriguing, evocative bodega, not only for its extra-aged sherries (at least 20, mostly 30 years old) but also because it houses the Colección Joaquín…
21.06 MILES
Cádiz' beautiful yellow-domed cathedral is an impressively proportioned baroque-neoclassical construction, best appreciated from seafront Campo del Sur in…
21.22 MILES
Admittedly a little dusty, the Museo de Cádiz is the province's top museum. Stars of the ground-floor archaeology section are two Phoenician marble…
26.74 MILES
The ruined town of Baelo Claudia is one of Andalucía's most important Roman archaeological sites. These majestic beachside ruins – with views across to…
Parque Natural de la Breña y Marismas del Barbate
19.28 MILES
This 50-sq-km coastal park protects important marshes, cliffs and pine forest from Costa del Sol–type development. Its main entry point is a 7.2km (two…
19.33 MILES
Creator of the legendary black-bull logo still exhibited on life-size billboards all over Spain (now without the name), Osborne is El Puerto's best-known…
17.48 MILES
About 7km northwest of Los Caños, lovely, long El Palmar beach has Andalucía's best board-surfing waves from about October to May. In summer it's busy…
Nearby Southeast Cádiz Province & the Costa de la Luz attractions
0.1 MILES
One of three still-standing Moorish-era gates that guard the upper old town, dating from the 10th to 13th centuries.
0.16 MILES
Crowning Medina Sidonia, this ruined castle sits on the most elevated point for miles around, on the site of a Roman military fortress turned 11th-century…
0.16 MILES
With its Renaissance door giving way to a hushed Gothic-Mudéjar cloister, this 16th-century Gothic-Renaissance beauty stands on the place of an old mosque…
0.23 MILES
At the town-centre archaeology museum, you can see four well-preserved cryptoporticus and an underground Roman sewer gallery, plus the excavated 1st…
14.09 MILES
Enclosing the 40,000-sq-metre old town, Vejer’s imposing 15th-century walls are particularly visible between the Arco de la Puerta Cerrada (of 11th- or…
14.1 MILES
If the door’s open, pop into this private 18th-century house to find two stunning flower-filled patios (home to 450 potted plants!) and one of just three…
14.11 MILES
Housed in a 17th- to 18th-century mansion, Vejer's museum has a small, impressive history and archaeology collection, running from the area's early…
8. Iglesia del Divino Salvador
14.12 MILES
Built atop an earlier mosque, this unusual church is 14th-century Mudéjar at the altar end and 16th-century Gothic at the other. In the late afternoon the…