With its Renaissance door giving way to a hushed Gothic-Mudéjar cloister, this 16th-century Gothic-Renaissance beauty stands on the place of an old mosque. The interior shines for its 22-image, plateresque main altarpiece, completed in 1584, and its 17th-century Cristo del Perdón (Christ of Forgiveness) carving by Sevillan baroque sculptor Pedro Roldán. Detailed information panels are in Spanish, English and German.