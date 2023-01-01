Museo Ruso de Málaga

Housed in a former tobacco factory, this offshoot of St Petersburg's Russian State Museum is dedicated to Russian art from the 16th to 20th centuries. It features works by Ilya Repin, Wassily Kandinsky and Vladimir Tatlin, among others – though much of the focus is on Russian history rather than the art itself. From Málaga's Paseo del Parque, take bus 16 and get off at Avenida de Sor Teresa Prat. Alternatively, take the metro to Princesa-Huelin and walk the last 400m.