Museo Automovilístico Málaga

Fashion and old cars might seem like weird bedfellows, but they’re an inspired combo when viewed through the prism of this slightly out-of-the-box museum in Málaga’s erstwhile tobacco factory. The museum juxtaposes cars from the 1900s to the 1960s with haute couture from the same era. Imagine a 1936 Merc lined up next to a mannequin clothed in a Chanel jacket.

Aside from the chronological sections, there are special displays on topics such as hats, British cars and art deco, all of which can be enjoyed as you listen to a compilation of groovy music in the background. Everything is beautifully laid out and delivered with humour and irony.

From Málaga's Paseo del Parque, take bus 16 and get off at Avenida de Sor Teresa Prat (€1.35, 10 minutes). Alternatively, take the metro to Princesa-Huelin and walk the last 400m.