Grazalema
Few white towns are as generically perfect as Grazalema, with its spotless whitewashed houses sporting rust-tiled roofs and wrought-iron window bars, and sprinkled on the steep, rocky slopes of its eponymous mountain range. With hikes fanning out in all directions, Grazalema is the most popular base for adventures into the Parque Natural Sierra de Grazalema. It's also an age-old producer of blankets, honey, cheese and meat-filled stews, and has its own special mountain charm.
One of several of its kind in Grazalema, this striking four-spouted fountain is of probable Visigothic origins.
Grazalema's delicate wool shawls and blankets rose to fame in the 18th and 19th centuries. At this working textiles factory, 350m northwest of Plaza de…
Overlooking Grazalema's main square, with an austere stone facade topped by three ornamental pinnacles, the Iglesia de la Aurora was begun in 1760 but…
Plaza de España
Fuente Plaza de España
Museo de Artesanía Textil
Iglesia de la Aurora
