Full-Day Sierra Nevada National Park Tour from Roquetas de Mar

Experience the great variety of landscapes in Spain's Almeria region on this full-day tour starting in Roquetas de Mar. Begin with a morning drive through the world's biggest area covered by greenhouses, the Plastic Sea of Almeria. Afterward, enjoy a scenic ride through the Sierra Nevada National Park, a natural alpine paradise in the heart of Andalusia, dominated by the rugged peaks of Spain's highest mountain range. Travel through the white-washed villages on Alpujarra Region and visit Guadix, a town where almost half of the inhabitants live in cave houses burrowed deep into the hillside.In the afternoon, head back to Roquetas de Mar, passing through the fertile Nacimiento River Valley. Discover the art of pottery in a traditional craft workshop in the village of Alhabia. See how local artisans process the clay and transform it into kitchen utensils or decorative ceramic.End your day by crossing the Sierra de Gador Mountains to enjoy the magnificent views of the Costa de Almeria.