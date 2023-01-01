Oratorio de la Santa Cueva

Behind an unassuming door, the Santa Cueva conceals quite the surprise. Of its two superposed neoclassical 18th-century chapels (built on trade wealth from the Americas), the bare, pillared subterranean Capilla de la Pasión is washed in white. Above is the richly adorned, oval-shaped Capilla del Santísimo Sacramento, its altar graced by six Corinthian columns, and with five religious canvases strung between its pillars – three of them important works by Goya.