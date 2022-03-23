Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cádiz' White Towns

In the northeastern reaches of Cádiz province lie a string of classic pueblos blancos (white towns) rooted in turbulent border history. Most centre on beautiful, fortified old cores, a testament to the fact that these towns once stood on the contentious Moorish-Christian border for more than two centuries, between the 1248 Christian conquest of Seville and the 1492 fall of Moorish Granada. Today, they're a delight to explore, with moody streets twisting past whitewashed houses to crumbling castles and imposing churches. The most spectacular of all is Arcos de la Frontera, to the east and northeast of which are Zahara de la Sierra, Grazalema, Olvera and Setenil de las Bodegas.

Zahara and Grazalema are also the launch pads for exploring the adventure- and activity-packed Parque Natural Sierra de Grazalema, which is traversed by bucolic walking trails and rises to 1648m from the plains east of Arcos.

Explore Cádiz' White Towns

  • P

    Plaza del Cabildo

    Lined with fine ancient buildings, Plaza del Cabildo is the heart of Arcos' old town, its vertiginous mirador affording exquisite panoramas over the Río…

  • C

    Convento de las Mercedarias

    If it's open, step into the vestibule of this working 1642 convent, push a bell, and a concealed cloistered nun on the other side of a wooden partition…

  • C

    Castillo

    A path opposite the Hotel Arco de la Villa leads to Zahara's 12th-century castle keep (it's a steep, steady 10- to 15-minute climb). The castle's…

  • S

    Santuario de los Remedios

    Three kilometres southeast of Olvera's historic core, en route to Torre Alháquime, this 17th-century sanctuary honours the town's patron saint. Its…

  • C

    Castillo Árabe

    Perched on a crag at 623m high atop town is Olvera's late-12th-century castle, which later formed part of Nasrid-era Granada's defensive systems. Clamber…

  • I

    Iglesia de San Pedro

    Containing a 16th-century main altarpiece said to be the oldest in Cádiz province, this Gothic-baroque confection contains one of Andalucía's most…

  • P

    Plaza de España

    Grazalema centres on the 18th-century Plaza de España, overlooked by the Iglesia de la Aurora, begun in 1760 and completed 40 years later, and refreshed…

  • M

    Mirador

    Arcos' standout lookout point, on Plaza del Cabildo in the heart of the old town, has spectacular views over the Río Guadalete, which is flanked by olive…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Cádiz' White Towns.

  • See

    Plaza del Cabildo

    Lined with fine ancient buildings, Plaza del Cabildo is the heart of Arcos' old town, its vertiginous mirador affording exquisite panoramas over the Río…

  • See

    Convento de las Mercedarias

    If it's open, step into the vestibule of this working 1642 convent, push a bell, and a concealed cloistered nun on the other side of a wooden partition…

  • See

    Castillo

    A path opposite the Hotel Arco de la Villa leads to Zahara's 12th-century castle keep (it's a steep, steady 10- to 15-minute climb). The castle's…

  • See

    Santuario de los Remedios

    Three kilometres southeast of Olvera's historic core, en route to Torre Alháquime, this 17th-century sanctuary honours the town's patron saint. Its…

  • See

    Castillo Árabe

    Perched on a crag at 623m high atop town is Olvera's late-12th-century castle, which later formed part of Nasrid-era Granada's defensive systems. Clamber…

  • See

    Iglesia de San Pedro

    Containing a 16th-century main altarpiece said to be the oldest in Cádiz province, this Gothic-baroque confection contains one of Andalucía's most…

  • See

    Plaza de España

    Grazalema centres on the 18th-century Plaza de España, overlooked by the Iglesia de la Aurora, begun in 1760 and completed 40 years later, and refreshed…

  • See

    Mirador

    Arcos' standout lookout point, on Plaza del Cabildo in the heart of the old town, has spectacular views over the Río Guadalete, which is flanked by olive…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Cádiz' White Towns

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.