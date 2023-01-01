Refugios de la Guerra Civil

During the civil war, Almería was the Republicans’ last holdout in Andalucía, and was repeatedly and mercilessly bombed. The attacks prompted a group of engineers to design and build the Refugios, a 4.5km-long network of concrete shelters under the city. Visits – by 1¼-hour guided tour, in Spanish – take you through 1km of the tunnels, including the re-created operating theatre and storerooms. An engaging 10-minute film (in Spanish with English subtitles) features local survivors recounting their personal experiences in the shelters.