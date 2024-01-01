Aljibes Árabes de Jayrán

Almería

These brick-vaulted underground cisterns, built in the early 11th century to help supply the city’s water, are well preserved. During the day, they're open to the public for visits; by night, the legendary Peña El Taranto stages occasional flamenco shows here (alas, generally closed to non-members).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aerial view of Mosul beach at Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park, Almeria, Andalusia, Spain.

    Parque Natural de Cabo de Gata-Níjar

    18.41 MILES

    Boasting glorious beaches, vertiginous cliffs and a semi-desert hinterland, this 340-sq-km park occupies Andalucía’s southeastern corner. It’s a wild…

  • Alcazaba

    Alcazaba

    0.37 MILES

    A looming fortification with great curtain-like walls rising from the cliffs, Almerìa's Alcazaba was founded in the mid-10th century and went on to become…

  • View of the San Pedro cove in the Natural park of Nijar-Cabo de Gata, Almeria, Spain.

    Playa San Pedro

    27.25 MILES

    Set between dramatic headlands 3km northeast of Las Negras, this sandy hideaway is the holy grail of the park's numerous beaches. The 250m-long playa,…

  • Playa de Monsul beach at Cabo de Gata.

    Playa de Mónsul

    18.96 MILES

    The most celebrated of the playas off the San José beach road, Playa de Mónsul is a fabulous sandy wedge hemmed in by sharply eroded lava rocks and a…

  • Catedral de la Encarnación

    Catedral de la Encarnación

    0.27 MILES

    Almería’s formidable, six-towered cathedral, begun in 1525, was conceived both as a place of worship and a refuge for the population from frequent pirate…

  • Cuevas de Sorbas

    Cuevas de Sorbas

    26.21 MILES

    These rare and spectacular caves, 2km east of Sorbas, are part of a vast network of underground galleries and tunnels. Guided visits lead through the…

  • Idyllic coves of the Barronal in the Natural Park of Cabo de Gata and Níjar in Almería, Andalusia, Spain.

    Calas del Barronal

    19.93 MILES

    The Calas de Barronal consist of four beautiful little beaches (El Lance del Perro, Cala Chica, Cala Grande and Cala Principe) that run along the coast in…

  • The sail wall with its bell, which separates the first and second enclosures of the fortress in Alcazaba, Almeria, Spain.

    Segundo Recinto

    0.42 MILES

    The second enclosure of the Alcazaba sits above the Muro de la Campana de la Vela, a wall named after its bell, which once chimed in times of danger. Much…

Nearby Almería attractions

1. Refugios de la Guerra Civil

0.02 MILES

During the civil war, Almería was the Republicans’ last holdout in Andalucía, and was repeatedly and mercilessly bombed. The attacks prompted a group of…

2. Centro de Interpretación Patrimonial

0.15 MILES

A good place to get your historical bearings and set the city's sights in context, this informative museum has three floors of historical exhibits as well…

4. Museo de la Guitarra

0.31 MILES

It's worth establishing two important facts before you enter this absorbing museum. First: the word 'guitar' is derived from the Andalucian-Arabic word…

5. Muralla de Jayrán

0.32 MILES

Visible from the Alcazaba, this fortified wall was built in the 11th century to defend the outlying northern and eastern parts of the city.

6. Primer Recinto

0.33 MILES

The Alcazaba's lowest compound, the Primer Recinto, was originally a residential area. Excavations have unearthed remains of houses, streets and a complex…

7. Alcazaba Entrance

0.34 MILES

The entrance gate to the Alcazaba is on Calle Almanzor. Climb the stairs and go through the Puerta de la Justicia to enter the fortress.

8. Centro Andaluz de la Fotografía

0.34 MILES

Anyone interested in photography should visit this excellent centre, which puts on top-class exhibitions of work by Spanish and international…