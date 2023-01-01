Museo de la Guitarra

It's worth establishing two important facts before you enter this absorbing museum. First: the word 'guitar' is derived from the Andalucian-Arabic word qitara, hinting at its Spanish roots. Second: all modern acoustic guitars owe a huge debt to Almerían guitar-maker Antonio de Torres (1817–92), to whom this museum is dedicated. The museum itself details the history of the guitar and pays homage to Torres' part in it.

Adding colour are a series of prints of guitar-themed paintings, while films show how guitars are made and an interactive zone allows you to listen to music and strum electric and acoustic instruments.