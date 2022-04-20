Defined by the off-limits US army base that eats up a great chunk of Yongsan-gu, this area has long been Seoul's ‘foreign’ hangout for hamburgers, hookers and everything else. Nowadays, Itaewon (and adjacent 'hoods Hannam-dong, Haebangchon and Gyeongridan) boasts one of the most dynamic restaurant scenes in Asia, with a new global food trend emerging every five minutes. This diversity extends to the nightlife, with craft beer, underground clubs and something for every sexual persuasion. In daylight hours, the area has several major museums you won’t want to miss.