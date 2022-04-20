Itaewon & Yongsan-gu

Defined by the off-limits US army base that eats up a great chunk of Yongsan-gu, this area has long been Seoul's ‘foreign’ hangout for hamburgers, hookers and everything else. Nowadays, Itaewon (and adjacent 'hoods Hannam-dong, Haebangchon and Gyeongridan) boasts one of the most dynamic restaurant scenes in Asia, with a new global food trend emerging every five minutes. This diversity extends to the nightlife, with craft beer, underground clubs and something for every sexual persuasion. In daylight hours, the area has several major museums you won’t want to miss.

Explore Itaewon & Yongsan-gu

  • Leeum Samsung Museum of Art

    Amid the celebrity-owned apartments on the leafy southern slope of Namsan is Korea's premier art gallery. Beautifully designed and laid-out, it balances…

  • National Museum of Korea

    This vast and imposing concrete slab of a museum takes visitors on a fascinating journey through Korea's past from prehistory all the way to the Korean…

  • War Memorial of Korea

    This huge museum documents the history of the Korean War (1950–53) using multimedia exhibits and black-and-white documentary footage, along with artefacts…

  • S

    Stairway Flea Market

    Held on the last Saturday of each month, this market attracts hundreds of shoppers to Usadan-ro on top of Itaewon Hill, where local artists sell their…

  • N

    National Hangeul Museum

    Give your Korean-language skills a brush up with this museum dedicated to hangeul, the much-lauded Korean alphabet and writing system created in the 15th…

  • S

    Seoul Central Mosque

    Its twin minarets rising tall and resplendent over 'Halal Hill', Seoul's impressive mosque, which opened in 1976, caters primarily to the Arabic, Asian…

  • Itaewon Bugundang History Park

    Even longtime residents of Itaewon might be surprised if you tell them that it is indeed possible to find historical relics in the heart of the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Itaewon & Yongsan-gu.

