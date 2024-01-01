The Gothic-style early-20th-century buildings of this campus are recognised as part of Seoul's built cultural heritage and provide a nice contrast with the surrounding traditional hanok architecture of Bukchon. It was used as a location in the hit Korean TV drama Winter Sonata.
Choong Ang High School
Gwanghwamun & Jongno-gu
