Choong Ang High School

Gwanghwamun & Jongno-gu

The Gothic-style early-20th-century buildings of this campus are recognised as part of Seoul's built cultural heritage and provide a nice contrast with the surrounding traditional hanok architecture of Bukchon. It was used as a location in the hit Korean TV drama Winter Sonata.

