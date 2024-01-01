Jogye-sa's museum has three galleries of antique woodblocks, symbol-filled paintings and other Buddhist artefacts. There's also a cafe and gift shop here.
Central Buddhist Museum
Gwanghwamun & Jongno-gu
Nearby Gwanghwamun & Jongno-gu attractions
