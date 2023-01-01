Covered with 10,000 lights, the Banpo Bridge Rainbow Fountain's coloured water rains down in messy arcs from the double-decker Banpo Bridge. More spectacle than spectacular, spanning 1140m, it's the world’s longest fountain, and is best viewed from Banpo Hangang Park. The 20-minute show usually happens between late April and the end of August at noon, 8pm, 8.30pm and 9pm Monday to Friday; and noon, 6pm, 7.30pm, 8pm, 8.30pm and 9pm on Saturday and Sunday. Shows are cancelled if it’s raining.