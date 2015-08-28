Welcome to Incheon
Fragments of this history can be seen in Incheon today, particularly in the colourful Chinatown and Open Port areas, the most interesting areas to explore and easily accessible via subway. Come here to eat Chinese food, stroll along the Wolmido waterfront and visit the fish market at Yeonan, where you can catch ferries to China or the West Sea islands.
Note the Incheon international airport isn't located in Incheon itself, but rather on Yeongjongdo, over one hour away by bus.
Top experiences in Incheon
Incheon activities
Korea Stopover Tour - Seoul Sightseeing and Shopping Tour including DMZ with 3-Night Accommodation
Day 1: Arrival in Seoul (No meal)Upon arrival at Incheon international airport, you will be met by your guide and escorted to your designated limousine bus. After transfer to your hotel for check-in, you may spend the rest of the remaining day at leisure to relax and pursue your activities in central Seoul.Overnight at the Center Mark Hotel or similarDay 2: Seoul (B/L)After breakfast, Meet your guide in the morning for your Seoul highlights tour. Visit the Gwanghwamun Gate and enjoy The Royal Guard Changing Ceremony. Next, explore Gyeongbokgung Palace (Changdeokgung Palace on Tuesday), and also visit National Folk Museum of Korea. Then pass by the Blue House, also called Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential residence. Then you will visit Insadong-gil, which is connected to a multitude of alleys that lead deeper into the district, with modern galleries and tea shops and also visit Jogyesa Temple, the chief temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. After lunch at a local restaurant, explore Namsangol Hanok Village (Bukchon Hanok Village or Insadong on Monday) where there are five restored traditional Korean houses, a pavilion, a pond, and a time capsule. Next, visit N Seoul Tower, offering panoramic views of Seoul and the surrounding areas. After the tour, transfer back to your hotel.Overnight at the Center Mark Hotel or similarDay 3: Seoul (B/L)After breakfast, meet up with your guide in your hotel lobby. Your first stop is Imjingak Park which was built in 1972. Next, visit The 3rd Infiltration Tunnel, discovered on October 17, 1978 and located approximately 32 miles (52km) from Seoul. Visit Dorasan Observatory where North Korean military personnel are visible, and enjoy views of Gaeseong and the Geumgangsan Diamond Mountains. Then, stop by Dorasan Station, a railway station on the Gyeongui Line, which is the northernmost stop on South Korea's railway line and the Unification Village. After the tour, you will be transferred to your hotel around 3pm-3:30pm.Overnight at the Center Mark Hotel or similarDay 4: Seoul (B)After breakfast, spend your free time at leisure and transfer to Incheon international airport on your own. After checking in for your flight, enjoy shopping in the duty free store and relaxing in the Matina lounge.
Door to Door Airport Shuttle
This service is the door to door Airport Shuttle service from Incheon Airport to anywhere in Seoul City and Suwon City. Your meeting point is at your arrival gate all the time. You need to see your name-board to meet our driver. When you make a reservation, you need to indicate your all details as flight number, flight time, numbers of passengers, and the numbers of luggage. We are accepting 1 carrier luggage per person + 1 Hand Carry bag. For the pick up service from the Airport, the meeting time is an hour after your arrival time at your arrival gate because of the immigration time.
Korea Stopover Tour - Seoul Sightseeing and Shopping Tour with 2-Night Accommodation
Day 1: Arrival in Seoul (No meal)Upon arrival at Incheon international airport, meet an assistant staff with meeting picket. Then escort to airport limousine bus stop and get on designated limousine bus. After transfer to hotel for check-in, spend your rest of the remaining day at leisure to relax and pursue your activities in central Seoul.Overnight at the Center Mark Hotel or similarDay 2: Seoul (B/L)After breakfast, Meet your guide in the morning for your Seoul highlights tour. Visit the Gwanghwamun Gate and enjoy The Royal Guard Changing Ceremony. Next, explore Gyeongbokgung Palace (Changdeokgung Palace on Tuesday), and also visit National Folk Museum of Korea. Then pass by the Blue House, also called Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential residence. Then you will visit Insadong-gil, which is connected to a multitude of alleys that lead deeper into the district, with modern galleries and tea shops and also visit Jogyesa Temple, the chief temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. After lunch at a local restaurant, explore Namsangol Hanok Village (Bukchon Hanok Village or Insadong on Monday) where there are five restored traditional Korean houses, a pavilion, a pond, and a time capsule. Next, visit N Seoul Tower, offering panoramic views of Seoul and the surrounding areas. After the tour, transfer back to your hotel.Overnight at the Center Mark Hotel or similarDay 3: Seoul (B)After breakfast, spend your free time at leisure till transfer to Incheon international airport on your own. After checking in your flight to next destination, enjoy SM Duty Free and Matina lounge.
Korea 4GLTE WiFi hotspot rental in Incheon Airport
The pocket-sized WiFi router (MiFi) lets you connect up to 5 devices simultaneously. It allows you to stay connected with a secure high-speed internet on the go. Unlike SIM cards, you do not have to change the setting on your devices. Connect to the pocket hotspot as if you are connecting to the WiFi at home. This means that you do not have to rely on the hotel WiFi or pay expensive roaming charges for a slow connection. Stay connected at all times while using google maps, Facebook, Instagram, twitter or just surf the internet to get info! Best way to use VoIP and call family and friends back home and share your travel experience to the world! How to use our service: Reserve your hotspot 2 days prior your departure Pick up the device. Connect the WiFi to your device and enjoy up to 4G/LTE connectivity. Return the device at Incheon airport counter. Devices must be rented for the entire duration of the trip. Not just the days the device will be used If the device is not returned after the duration we reserve the right to deem the device "lost" and charge the customer $400 One person = 1 Device which can connect up to 5 devices Please provide us with the Arrival Airline information so we can arrange appropriate pickup location.