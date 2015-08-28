Korea Stopover Tour - Seoul Sightseeing and Shopping Tour including DMZ with 3-Night Accommodation

Day 1: Arrival in Seoul (No meal)Upon arrival at Incheon international airport, you will be met by your guide and escorted to your designated limousine bus. After transfer to your hotel for check-in, you may spend the rest of the remaining day at leisure to relax and pursue your activities in central Seoul.Overnight at the Center Mark Hotel or similarDay 2: Seoul (B/L)After breakfast, Meet your guide in the morning for your Seoul highlights tour. Visit the Gwanghwamun Gate and enjoy The Royal Guard Changing Ceremony. Next, explore Gyeongbokgung Palace (Changdeokgung Palace on Tuesday), and also visit National Folk Museum of Korea. Then pass by the Blue House, also called Cheong Wa Dae, the presidential residence. Then you will visit Insadong-gil, which is connected to a multitude of alleys that lead deeper into the district, with modern galleries and tea shops and also visit Jogyesa Temple, the chief temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism. After lunch at a local restaurant, explore Namsangol Hanok Village (Bukchon Hanok Village or Insadong on Monday) where there are five restored traditional Korean houses, a pavilion, a pond, and a time capsule. Next, visit N Seoul Tower, offering panoramic views of Seoul and the surrounding areas. After the tour, transfer back to your hotel.Overnight at the Center Mark Hotel or similarDay 3: Seoul (B/L)After breakfast, meet up with your guide in your hotel lobby. Your first stop is Imjingak Park which was built in 1972. Next, visit The 3rd Infiltration Tunnel, discovered on October 17, 1978 and located approximately 32 miles (52km) from Seoul. Visit Dorasan Observatory where North Korean military personnel are visible, and enjoy views of Gaeseong and the Geumgangsan Diamond Mountains. Then, stop by Dorasan Station, a railway station on the Gyeongui Line, which is the northernmost stop on South Korea's railway line and the Unification Village. After the tour, you will be transferred to your hotel around 3pm-3:30pm.Overnight at the Center Mark Hotel or similarDay 4: Seoul (B)After breakfast, spend your free time at leisure and transfer to Incheon international airport on your own. After checking in for your flight, enjoy shopping in the duty free store and relaxing in the Matina lounge.