Gap-sa

Chungcheongnam-do

Gap-sa's main hall contains three gleaming Buddha statues, while a smaller shrine houses three shamanist deities – Chilseong, Sansin and Dokseong.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Samseon Bridge

    Samseon Bridge

    18.47 MILES

    It's only 36m long, but it feels much longer once you reach the middle of this steel-cable bridge shooting up to the sky at a 51-degree angle. A fantastic…

  • Gongsan-seong

    Gongsan-seong

    7.44 MILES

    This stunning hilltop fortress is a reminder of a time when Gongju (then called Ungjin) was Baekje’s capital. After entering through the grand stone…

  • Early Printing Museum

    Early Printing Museum

    24.88 MILES

    This small museum tells you everything about the Jikji, the oldest book in the world printed with movable metal type. Unfortunately the book is not here –…

  • Gyeryongsan National Park

    Gyeryongsan National Park

    1.23 MILES

    One of Korea's smallest parks, Gyeryongsan means ‘Rooster Dragon Mountain’ because locals thought the mountain resembled a dragon with a rooster’s head…

  • Sangdang San-seong

    Sangdang San-seong

    28.41 MILES

    This large fortress is 4km northeast of Cheongju, on the slopes of the mountain Uam-san. Originally built in the 1590s and renovated in the 18th century,…

  • Busosan-seong

    Busosan-seong

    16.01 MILES

    This mountain fortress covers the forested hill of Buso-san (106m) and once shielded the Baekje capital of Sabi within its walls. Structures such as the…

  • Golden Pavilion

    Golden Pavilion

    24.47 MILES

    This intriguing and rare five-storey wooden pavilion is painted bright gold from top to bottom and was founded by the Daesun Jillihoe new religious…

  • Gungnamji Pond

    Gungnamji Pond

    16.66 MILES

    In July, this pond explodes with colour as thousands of lotus flowers bloom. The Buyeo SeoDong Lotus Festival that month also transforms the surrounding…

Nearby Chungcheongnam-do attractions

