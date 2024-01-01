Gap-sa's main hall contains three gleaming Buddha statues, while a smaller shrine houses three shamanist deities – Chilseong, Sansin and Dokseong.
Gap-sa
Chungcheongnam-do
Nearby Chungcheongnam-do attractions
