Early Printing Museum

This small museum tells you everything about the Jikji, the oldest book in the world printed with movable metal type. Unfortunately the book is not here – it’s in the National Library of France. There is however a copy of the book as well as exhibits of many early Korean books, including handwritten sutras and books printed using woodblocks, with extensive information in English. You'll love the interactive set where you can see yourself being rained upon by hanja.

Look out for Korea’s oldest printed document, the Dharani Sutra, dating back to at least AD 751. It’s accompanied by the woodblocks used in its creation.

The museum stands beside the site of Heungdeok-sa, where the Jikji was printed and where you can find a replica temple on the site where the original stood. Don't overlook climbing the wooded hill behind and above the museum for fabulous walks in the trees. To reach the museum, catch bus 831 or 832 (₩1300, 15 minutes) from the bus stop opposite the tourist information centre. Get off at the bus stop beside the pedestrian bridge with green and yellow arches. The museum is about 50m ahead on the left.