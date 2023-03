This intriguing and rare five-storey wooden pavilion is painted bright gold from top to bottom and was founded by the Daesun Jillihoe new religious movement. You can find it on the north side of the main east-west road Sajik-daero, immediately south of Cheongju Stadium. Hop on bus 717, 832 or 913 from outside the intercity bus terminal to reach the pavilion and get off at the Cheongju Gymnasium (청주체육관) stop.