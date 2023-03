This excellent museum exhibits treasures discovered in the tomb of King Muryeong, including the distinctive gold diadem ornaments that you’ll see images of all over Gongju. While only a few hundred of the 2906 tomb artefacts are on display here, together with some videos (with English subtitles) they paint a vivid picture of Baekje culture. The museum is a 15-minute, signposted walk north from the royal tombs.