Showcasing the array of succulents and desert plants found in the Karoo, this garden is well worth a stop if you're travelling along the N1. Only a small portion is cultivated, with the rest in its natural state. There are two short trails perfect for stretching your legs mid-road trip: the Shale Trail is 1km long, while the Grysbokkie Trail is 3.4km. The garden is at its most spectacular from July to September.

It's signposted 'Karootuin' from the N1.