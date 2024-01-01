Ceres was once a famous centre for making horse-drawn vehicles. Consequently, the museum has an interesting collection of original wagons and carriages alongside exhibits on local history. The region is known for its fruit cultivation, and you can do a juice tasting at the museum for an extra R3.
Togryers’ Museum
Winelands
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden
18.89 MILES
Showcasing the array of succulents and desert plants found in the Karoo, this garden is well worth a stop if you're travelling along the N1. Only a small…
15.29 MILES
The magnificent, airy tasting room tucked beneath the Winterhoek Mountains is a fine place to hang out for an hour. Tutored tasting sessions start with…
14.55 MILES
This long-established winery has had a revamp and is once again a marvellous place to sip bubbly all afternoon. Unpretentious tastings take place in the…
14.19 MILES
Sip superlative reds while admiring the contemporary art that lines the walls of this smart cellar 6km north of town.
11.38 MILES
This museum made up of four buildings is worth a pause. Start at No 4, which has a photographic history of Church St, covering the earthquake and…
25.81 MILES
One of the pioneers of boutique distilling in South Africa, Roger Jorgensen – 'the Still Man' – produces handmade gin, brandy, vodka, limoncello and…
11.58 MILES
Opened in late 2017, this gallery has rotating exhibitions from local and international artists.
Nearby Winelands attractions
11.38 MILES
This museum made up of four buildings is worth a pause. Start at No 4, which has a photographic history of Church St, covering the earthquake and…
11.58 MILES
Opened in late 2017, this gallery has rotating exhibitions from local and international artists.
14.19 MILES
Sip superlative reds while admiring the contemporary art that lines the walls of this smart cellar 6km north of town.
14.55 MILES
This long-established winery has had a revamp and is once again a marvellous place to sip bubbly all afternoon. Unpretentious tastings take place in the…
15.29 MILES
The magnificent, airy tasting room tucked beneath the Winterhoek Mountains is a fine place to hang out for an hour. Tutored tasting sessions start with…
6. Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden
18.89 MILES
Showcasing the array of succulents and desert plants found in the Karoo, this garden is well worth a stop if you're travelling along the N1. Only a small…
25.81 MILES
One of the pioneers of boutique distilling in South Africa, Roger Jorgensen – 'the Still Man' – produces handmade gin, brandy, vodka, limoncello and…