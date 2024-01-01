Togryers’ Museum

Winelands

Ceres was once a famous centre for making horse-drawn vehicles. Consequently, the museum has an interesting collection of original wagons and carriages alongside exhibits on local history. The region is known for its fruit cultivation, and you can do a juice tasting at the museum for an extra R3.

