Oude Kerk Volksmuseum

Winelands

LoginSave

This museum made up of four buildings is worth a pause. Start at No 4, which has a photographic history of Church St, covering the earthquake and reconstruction; visit the beautiful Oude Kerk itself (1743); move to No 14, featuring Victorian furnishings; and end at No 22, a reconstructed town dwelling from the 18th century.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden

    Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden

    28.9 MILES

    Showcasing the array of succulents and desert plants found in the Karoo, this garden is well worth a stop if you're travelling along the N1. Only a small…

  • Oakhurst Olives

    Oakhurst Olives

    5.09 MILES

    The magnificent, airy tasting room tucked beneath the Winterhoek Mountains is a fine place to hang out for an hour. Tutored tasting sessions start with…

  • Twee Jonge Gezellen

    Twee Jonge Gezellen

    3.78 MILES

    This long-established winery has had a revamp and is once again a marvellous place to sip bubbly all afternoon. Unpretentious tastings take place in the…

  • Saronsberg Cellar

    Saronsberg Cellar

    3.34 MILES

    Sip superlative reds while admiring the contemporary art that lines the walls of this smart cellar 6km north of town.

  • Togryers’ Museum

    Togryers’ Museum

    11.38 MILES

    Ceres was once a famous centre for making horse-drawn vehicles. Consequently, the museum has an interesting collection of original wagons and carriages…

  • Jorgensen's Distillery

    Jorgensen's Distillery

    25.21 MILES

    One of the pioneers of boutique distilling in South Africa, Roger Jorgensen – 'the Still Man' – produces handmade gin, brandy, vodka, limoncello and…

  • Maker's Mark

    Maker's Mark

    0.38 MILES

    Opened in late 2017, this gallery has rotating exhibitions from local and international artists.

View more attractions

Nearby Winelands attractions

1. Maker's Mark

0.38 MILES

Opened in late 2017, this gallery has rotating exhibitions from local and international artists.

2. Saronsberg Cellar

3.34 MILES

Sip superlative reds while admiring the contemporary art that lines the walls of this smart cellar 6km north of town.

3. Twee Jonge Gezellen

3.78 MILES

This long-established winery has had a revamp and is once again a marvellous place to sip bubbly all afternoon. Unpretentious tastings take place in the…

4. Oakhurst Olives

5.09 MILES

The magnificent, airy tasting room tucked beneath the Winterhoek Mountains is a fine place to hang out for an hour. Tutored tasting sessions start with…

5. Togryers’ Museum

11.38 MILES

Ceres was once a famous centre for making horse-drawn vehicles. Consequently, the museum has an interesting collection of original wagons and carriages…

6. Jorgensen's Distillery

25.21 MILES

One of the pioneers of boutique distilling in South Africa, Roger Jorgensen – 'the Still Man' – produces handmade gin, brandy, vodka, limoncello and…

7. Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden

28.9 MILES

Showcasing the array of succulents and desert plants found in the Karoo, this garden is well worth a stop if you're travelling along the N1. Only a small…