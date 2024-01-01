Jorgensen's Distillery

Winelands

LoginSave

One of the pioneers of boutique distilling in South Africa, Roger Jorgensen – 'the Still Man' – produces handmade gin, brandy, vodka, limoncello and absinthe.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Simondium near Paarl Western Cape South Africa, Vineyard of the Babylonstoren wine estate.

    Babylonstoren

    13.69 MILES

    This 2.5-sq-km wine and fruit farm is on the north slope of the Simonsberg mountain between Klapmuts and Paarl. Its highlight is an 800-sq-metre, formally…

  • Landscape of Meerendal Wine Estate.

    Meerendal

    24.09 MILES

    Although it was established in 1702 and has some of South Africa's oldest pinotage and shiraz vineyards, as well as a handsome Cape Dutch homestead,…

  • Wine farm in Franschhoek, Western Cape South Africa - Image of La Motte wine estate with young grape vines, roses and lavender plants

    La Motte

    17.52 MILES

    There’s enough to keep you occupied for a full day at this vast estate just west of Franschhoek. As well as tastings of the superb shiraz range, wine…

  • "Boschendal vineyard, Cape Winelands, Western Cape, South Africa."

    Boschendal

    16.59 MILES

    This is a quintessential Winelands estate, with lovely architecture, food and wine. Tasting options include bubbly, brandy or wine and chocolate pairing…

  • Restaurant and picnic area at Spice Route.

    Spice Route

    10.01 MILES

    Spice Route is known for its complex red wines, particularly the Flagship syrah. Aside from wine there is a lot going on, including glass-blowing…

  • Lake at Spier Wine Farm.

    Spier Hotel and Wine Farm

    26.32 MILES

    Spier has some excellent shiraz, cabernet and red blends, though a visit to this vast winery is less about wine and more about the other activities…

  • Avondale

    Avondale

    8.99 MILES

    This quiet spot in a gracious old homestead serves delectable, organically made wines. The formal tasting takes around an hour, or you can join a two-hour…

  • Warwick Estate

    Warwick Estate

    16.09 MILES

    Warwick’s red wines are legendary, particularly its Bordeaux blends. The winery offers an informative Big Five wine safari (referring to grape varieties,…

View more attractions

Nearby Winelands attractions

1. Nederburg Wines

5.95 MILES

This is one of South Africa’s best-known labels, a big but professional and welcoming operation featuring a vast range of wines. As well as various wine…

2. Paarl Museum

7.05 MILES

Housed in the Oude Pastorie (Old Parsonage), built in 1714, this museum has an interesting collection of Cape Dutch antiques and relics of Huguenot and…

3. Afrikaans Language Museum

7.14 MILES

Paarl is considered the wellspring of the Afrikaans language, a fact covered by this interesting museum. It also shows, thanks to a multimedia exhibition,…

4. Paarl Mountain Nature Reserve

7.48 MILES

The three giant granite domes that dominate this reserve glisten like pearls when washed by rain – hence the name ‘Paarl’. The reserve has mountain fynbos…

5. Avondale

8.99 MILES

This quiet spot in a gracious old homestead serves delectable, organically made wines. The formal tasting takes around an hour, or you can join a two-hour…

6. KWV Sensorium

9.01 MILES

Just when you thought you'd seen every possible pairing option, KWV chooses to couple its wines with local art inspired by the region. It's a fun way to…

7. KWV Emporium

9.02 MILES

Operating since 1918, this wine-making cooperative is particularly well known for its award-winning fortified wines and brandies. Cellar tours are…

8. Taal Monument

9.59 MILES

The somewhat phallic Taal Monument is in the Paarl Mountain Nature Reserve. The giant, needle-like edifice commemorates the language (taal is Afrikaans…