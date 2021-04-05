The Wild Coast

This shipwreck-strewn coastline rivals any in the country in terms of beauty and wilderness, stretching over 350km from just east of East London to Port Edward. Often referred to as the ‘Transkei’ (the name of the apartheid-era homeland that once covered most of this area), the Wild Coast region also stretches inland, covering pastoral landscapes where clusters of rondavels (round huts with a conical roofs) scatter the rolling hills covered in short grass.

The local Xhosa people have a reputation for friendliness, and you might be invited inside a home. In this land of far-flung river estuaries and backpackers resembling Xhosa settlements, numerous outdoor activities and cultural tours are on offer. In June and July, the Wild Coast is prime territory for the natural phenomenon known as the 'sardine run', an absolute highlight on the marine calendar which attracts divers and snorkellers from all over the world.

Explore The Wild Coast

    Nelson Mandela Museum

    Set aside at least two hours for this inspiring museum right in the centre. It offers visitors a fascinating journey through the life of Nelson Mandela…

  • Hluleka Nature Reserve

    Approximately midway between Coffee Bay and Port St Johns, this nature reserve is known for its spectacular coastline of rocky seashores, pristine beaches…

    Silaka Nature Reserve

    This small reserve, 6km south of Port St Johns, is worth a visit if you want to soak up the stunning scenery. It runs from Second Beach past Third Beach…

    Dwesa Nature Reserve

    One of South Africa's most remote and beautiful reserves, Dwesa Nature Reserve blends lush forests, winding rivers, open grassland and rugged coastline,…

    Mkambati Nature Reserve

    North of Mbotyi and 30km south of Port Edward lies this breathtaking (and largely underrated) reserve, which encompasses 77 sq km of grassland, dotted…

    Inkwenkwezi Game Reserve

    The private Inkwenkwezi is well worth a visit (or a stay). It's beautiful, upmarket, well organised and features the Big Five (although the elephants and…

    Second Beach

    Second Beach is Port St Johns's heart and soul. Locals come to this idyllic stretch of sand to while away the hot days and party as the sun goes down…

    Mt Thesiger

    Just north of the town centre on the banks of the Mzimvubu River, a sealed road (Concrete Rd) climbs to this favourite sunset spot – a flat-topped hill…

    Qunu

    The roadside village of Qunu is the home town of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, who grew up here in the 1920s. The area has yet to fully capitalise on its…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Wild Coast.

