Set aside at least two hours for this inspiring museum right in the centre. It offers visitors a fascinating journey through the life of Nelson Mandela…
The Wild Coast
This shipwreck-strewn coastline rivals any in the country in terms of beauty and wilderness, stretching over 350km from just east of East London to Port Edward. Often referred to as the ‘Transkei’ (the name of the apartheid-era homeland that once covered most of this area), the Wild Coast region also stretches inland, covering pastoral landscapes where clusters of rondavels (round huts with a conical roofs) scatter the rolling hills covered in short grass.
The local Xhosa people have a reputation for friendliness, and you might be invited inside a home. In this land of far-flung river estuaries and backpackers resembling Xhosa settlements, numerous outdoor activities and cultural tours are on offer. In June and July, the Wild Coast is prime territory for the natural phenomenon known as the 'sardine run', an absolute highlight on the marine calendar which attracts divers and snorkellers from all over the world.
Explore The Wild Coast
- NNelson Mandela Museum
Set aside at least two hours for this inspiring museum right in the centre. It offers visitors a fascinating journey through the life of Nelson Mandela…
- Hluleka Nature Reserve
Approximately midway between Coffee Bay and Port St Johns, this nature reserve is known for its spectacular coastline of rocky seashores, pristine beaches…
- SSilaka Nature Reserve
This small reserve, 6km south of Port St Johns, is worth a visit if you want to soak up the stunning scenery. It runs from Second Beach past Third Beach…
- DDwesa Nature Reserve
One of South Africa's most remote and beautiful reserves, Dwesa Nature Reserve blends lush forests, winding rivers, open grassland and rugged coastline,…
- MMkambati Nature Reserve
North of Mbotyi and 30km south of Port Edward lies this breathtaking (and largely underrated) reserve, which encompasses 77 sq km of grassland, dotted…
- IInkwenkwezi Game Reserve
The private Inkwenkwezi is well worth a visit (or a stay). It's beautiful, upmarket, well organised and features the Big Five (although the elephants and…
- SSecond Beach
Second Beach is Port St Johns's heart and soul. Locals come to this idyllic stretch of sand to while away the hot days and party as the sun goes down…
- MMt Thesiger
Just north of the town centre on the banks of the Mzimvubu River, a sealed road (Concrete Rd) climbs to this favourite sunset spot – a flat-topped hill…
- QQunu
The roadside village of Qunu is the home town of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, who grew up here in the 1920s. The area has yet to fully capitalise on its…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Wild Coast.
See
Nelson Mandela Museum
Set aside at least two hours for this inspiring museum right in the centre. It offers visitors a fascinating journey through the life of Nelson Mandela…
See
Hluleka Nature Reserve
Approximately midway between Coffee Bay and Port St Johns, this nature reserve is known for its spectacular coastline of rocky seashores, pristine beaches…
See
Silaka Nature Reserve
This small reserve, 6km south of Port St Johns, is worth a visit if you want to soak up the stunning scenery. It runs from Second Beach past Third Beach…
See
Dwesa Nature Reserve
One of South Africa's most remote and beautiful reserves, Dwesa Nature Reserve blends lush forests, winding rivers, open grassland and rugged coastline,…
See
Mkambati Nature Reserve
North of Mbotyi and 30km south of Port Edward lies this breathtaking (and largely underrated) reserve, which encompasses 77 sq km of grassland, dotted…
See
Inkwenkwezi Game Reserve
The private Inkwenkwezi is well worth a visit (or a stay). It's beautiful, upmarket, well organised and features the Big Five (although the elephants and…
See
Second Beach
Second Beach is Port St Johns's heart and soul. Locals come to this idyllic stretch of sand to while away the hot days and party as the sun goes down…
See
Mt Thesiger
Just north of the town centre on the banks of the Mzimvubu River, a sealed road (Concrete Rd) climbs to this favourite sunset spot – a flat-topped hill…
See
Qunu
The roadside village of Qunu is the home town of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, who grew up here in the 1920s. The area has yet to fully capitalise on its…