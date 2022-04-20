The Sunshine Coast has everything the country is known for – pristine beaches, wildlife, stunning scenery, great outdoor activities and culture. It covers a significant chunk of the Eastern Cape coastline, including Port Elizabeth, the seaside towns of Jeffrey's Bay and Port Alfred, and numerous sandy beaches. In the hinterland are the best wildlife-watching areas within easy reach of the coastline between Cape Town and Durban: Addo Elephant National Park and the nearby private reserves.

The region has an English heritage and flavour, thanks to the influence of the 1820 Settlers. These hardy Brits landed at Algoa Bay and, having tried to farm in the midst of internecine clashes between the Boers and the Xhosa, they ultimately ended up in Grahamstown, Port Elizabeth and beyond.