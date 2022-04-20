Located 70km north of Port Elizabeth, South Africa's third-largest national park protects the remnants of the huge elephant herds that once roamed the…
Sunshine Coast
The Sunshine Coast has everything the country is known for – pristine beaches, wildlife, stunning scenery, great outdoor activities and culture. It covers a significant chunk of the Eastern Cape coastline, including Port Elizabeth, the seaside towns of Jeffrey's Bay and Port Alfred, and numerous sandy beaches. In the hinterland are the best wildlife-watching areas within easy reach of the coastline between Cape Town and Durban: Addo Elephant National Park and the nearby private reserves.
The region has an English heritage and flavour, thanks to the influence of the 1820 Settlers. These hardy Brits landed at Algoa Bay and, having tried to farm in the midst of internecine clashes between the Boers and the Xhosa, they ultimately ended up in Grahamstown, Port Elizabeth and beyond.
- AAddo Elephant National Park
Located 70km north of Port Elizabeth, South Africa's third-largest national park protects the remnants of the huge elephant herds that once roamed the…
- SSchotia Game Reserve
The smallest (and busiest) private reserve in the Addo area, Schotia is contiguous with Addo (accessed from the N10 south of Paterson). Aiming to evoke…
- AAmakhala Game Reserve
This reserve roughly 70km from PE is well worth a stay: it's beautiful, tranquil and easily accessible, and it supports a large diversity of fauna,…
- DDonkin Reserve
This pleasant hilltop park is a good place to get your bearings, particularly if you climb to the top of the lighthouse. The pyramid is a memorial to…
- SSibuya Game Reserve
A few kilometres north of Kenton-on-Sea, Sibuya is a wonderfully scenic place to see a variety of wildlife, including a few lions, white rhinos, elephants…
- KKariega Game Reserve
An upmarket (but not luxurious) choice, this 100-sq-km reserve 14km north of Kenton-on-Sea offers a chance to see the Big Five (although leopards are very…
- PPumba Private Game Reserve
A fantastic, luxurious and exclusive reserve, Pumba is home to the Big Five (including a pride of white lions – a rarity in Africa, and you're guaranteed…
- SShamwari Game Reserve
Shamwari Game Reserve, roughly 40km east of Addo, is one of the most exclusive, luxurious and internationally renowned reserves. Accommodation here ranges…
- SSouth End Museum
Multimedia exhibits relate the history of South End, a vibrant multicultural district destroyed by apartheid bulldozers during forced removals between…
