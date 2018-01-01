Welcome to Mpumalanga
The province’s major draw, though, is the massive Blyde River Canyon, which carves its way spectacularly through the Drakensberg Escarpment. The world's third-largest canyon, it's one of South Africa’s iconic sights and on a clear day the many vantage points can leave you breathless.
The Eastern Lowveld also provides access to the southern half of Kruger National Park, with an excellent selection of lodges and wilderness activities right on the mighty park’s doorstep.
Top experiences in Mpumalanga
Mpumalanga activities
Full-Day Big Five Game Drive in Kruger National Pa
Leave your Mpumalanga lodge in the early morning, and travel deep into Kruger National Park, one of Africa’s largest expanses of unspoilt wilderness. After arriving at one of the park’s safari lodges, meet your guide – a professional ranger – and then hop inside your 4x4 for your morning game drive around the famous park.Sit back and relax as your guide drives, and look out for the park’s vibrant birdlife that springs to life on the morning game drives. Keep an eye out for vultures, eagles, raptors and more as the magnificent birds circle overhead looking for prey. In between learning about the different species of birds and animals from your guide, enjoy several photo stops to admire the park’s raw natural beauty as the sun brightens over the dramatic savannah plains.After a full morning exploring the park, stop at one of Kruger’s safari lodges for lunch at your own expense. Then, feeling refreshed and revitalized, meet back up with your ranger guide for your afternoon game ride around the park.If you failed to spot any of Africa’s famous Big Five on your morning’s adventure, then the afternoon is a great time to look for them. Hear all about the elephants, Cape buffaloes, lions, leopards and rhinos that comprise the elusive animal group, and learn how the phrase came to be coined by poachers who used the term to describe the most difficult animals to hunt on foot.Having enjoyed photo stops aplenty around the park, return to one of the safari lodges where your game drive finishes. After bidding your guide goodbye, hop back on board your coach and finish your day with a lodge drop-off in Mpumalanga.
14-Day Small Group South Africa Safari from Johannesburg
A 14 day accommodated adventure highlighting the best in Southern Africa, connecting to African grass routes, incorporating the panoramic sights of Mpumalanga and the Big 5 of Kruger. Cruising the Zambezi and Chobe Rivers with hippos and crocodiles, walking the Polokwane National Game Reserve, Matobo National Park in Zimbabwe, viewing elephant in Botswana, feeling the wet Zambezi spray off the thundering Victoria Falls, gliding the waterways of the Okavango Delta in a mokoro and open vehicle game drives in Chobe and Khama Rhino Sanctuary.
Panorama Route Private Day Tour from Hazyview
The mountainous escarpment of Mpumalanga provides us with stunning views of the Lowveld and this day tour offers excellent opportunity to see some of the province’s most spectacular scenery. This area is known as the magnificent Panorama Route.This wonderful full day tour includes sights such as God’s Window, with its spectacular views across the Lowveld, Bourke’s Luck Potholes, with its extraordinary rock formations, the Blyde River Canyon, one of the deepest canyons in the World, the famous Three Rondawels and historic Pilgrims Rest (time permitting) where “Wheelbarrow Patterson” discovered gold. Lunch is included at renowned Harrie’s Pancakes in Graskop.Return to your hotel in the late afternoon.
South Africa Wildlife and Culture 7-Day Tour from Johannesburg
Day 1: Mpumalanga (D)Depart Johannesburg and travel to Mpumalanga via the Panorama Route. The most spectacular stretch of the Panorama Route is the Blyde River Canyon. Time and weather permitting, stop at God's Window and the Mac Mac Falls. Late afternoon arrival at your hotel to freshen up before dinner. Overnight stay at Perry's Bridge HollowDay 2: Kruger National Park (B, D)Depart on an open-vehicle safari through the Kruger National Park. The park is home to an impressive number of flora, fauna, and wildlife. Return to your hotel in the afternoon, and spend the rest of the day at leisure. You will have the option to return to the Kruger National Park for an evening safari (additional charge).Overnight stay at Perry's Bridge HollowDay 3: Swaziland (B, L)After breakfast, journey to the Royal Kingdom of Swaziland. This tiny kingdom is filled with bygone African traditions and culture and offers beautiful scenery and attractions, such as game reserves and art-and-craft outlets. Enjoy a showcase of the traditional Swazi culture followed by lunch at the Matsamo Cultural Village. Continue to the Ngwenya Glass Works to see master craftsmen create beautiful sculptures and artwork from molten glass. After, arrive at your hotel located in the beautiful Ezulwini Valley. Overnight stay at Royal Swazi SunDay 4: Mkuze (B, D)Visit the Swazi Candle Factory where each candle is made and finished by hand. Continue via Big Bend into KwaZulu Natal. Take an afternoon scenic drive up the Ubombo Mountains, offering views over Lake Jozini. Return to the hotel for dinner.Overnight stay at Ghost Mountain InnDay 5: Hluhluwe-Umfolozi Game Reserve (B, D)Transfer to the Hluhluwe-Umfolozi Game Reserve for a full day of game viewing. Enjoy a Zulu cultural experience which will expose you to traditional Zulu beer and spear making, sangomas, Zulu stick fighting, bead-and-basket making and the high-kicking, rhythmic Zulu dancing. End the day with dinner at the hotel.Overnight stay at Zulu Nyala Heritage Hotel Day 6: St Lucia Wetland Park (B)Continue the journey along the Elephant Coast of KwaZulu Natal to St. Lucia, located at the southern extremity of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Here you embark on a boat trip which provides an opportunity to view crocodiles, hippos, and numerous bird species. Arrive in Durban during the afternoon at your hotel. Overnight stay at Benjamin HotelDay 7: Durban (B)Embark on a Durban City Tour, and spend the morning discovering the cultural and historical contrasts of the city. The tour ends with drop-off at King Shaka International Airport for your onward travel arrangements.
South African 6-Day Adventure Tour from Johannesburg
Day 1: JohannesburgOn arrival at OR Tambo International Airport, you'll be met and transferred to your hotel. Then go on an afternoon Johannesburg City tour. Visit the Ghandi Memorial, see how art is being used to revitalize and uplift the inner city of Johannesburg, and get a bird's eye view of Johannesburg from the top of Carlton Centre. Return to your hotel for remainder of the evening at leisure.Overnight stay at Protea Hotel BalalaikaDay 2: Soweto (B/L)This morning, go on a half-day Soweto tour. Soweto is a cluster of townships located at the South Western flank of Johannesburg. The tour ends with lunch at a local township tavern before proceeding to spend the remainder of the afternoon exploring the exhibit at The Apartheid Museum. For anyone wanting to understand and experience what apartheid South Africa was really like, a visit to the Apartheid Museum is fundamental.Overnight stay at Protea Hotel BalalaikaDay 3: Mpumalanga (B/D)Depart Johannesburg, and travel to the Mpumalanga via the magnificent Panorama Route. The most spectacular stretch of the Panorama Route is the Blyde River Canyon. Time and weather permitting, stop at God's Window. Late afternoon arrival at your hotel, check in and freshen up before dinner.Overnight stay at Perry's Bridge HollowDay 4: Manyeleti ReserveAfter breakfast and check-out formalities, you'll be transferred to the Manyeleti Reserve, sharing unfenced borders with the Kruger National Park, for an authentic African bush stay. The camp offers a breathtaking wildlife experience whilst still pampering the senses with meticulous service and superb cuisine. Morning and evening game tracking drives in open 4 x 4 vehicles bring you into close contact with the big five animals, as well as the other wildlife. Highly experienced guides will take you on foot to bring into clear focus the magic of the bush with its myriad of busy insects and bird life during your stay.Overnight stay at Honeyguide Tented Safari Camp (tented suite)Day 5: Honeyguide Tented Safari CampEnjoy a full day of being treated like African royalty while creating a memorable safari experience on the scheduled game viewing activities.Overnight stay at Honeyguide Tented Safari Camp Day 6: Game ViewingTime permitting, embark on your final early morning game viewing activity before returning to camp for breakfast followed by check-out formalities. You shall be collected for your transfer to Hoedspruit Airport where your tour ends.
3-Day Kruger Experience Tour from Johannesburg
Covering nearly 2 million hectares of unrivalled and diverse flora and fauna, the Kruger National Park also boasts immense historical and archaeological sights - a blend only to be found in Africa. Viewed by many as the flagship of the South African national parks, Kruger is home to an impressive number of species. Mpumalanga, which means "land of the rising sun" in the local Siswati language, has it all - from exhilarating wildlife, to secluded mountain retreats, ancient ruined cities, wild water sports, and some of South Africa's most diverse and vibrant African cultures. Mirroring the eclectic cultures, the radically different scenery, biome and ecology, offering visitors time in the world's largest green canyon at the Blyde River, highland heaths and ravine forests of Dullstroom, and the sub-tropical woodlands of Nelspruit, all within an hours drive from the iconic Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, can aptly be viewed as a gateway to the wilderness.Tour highlights include: Sightseeing from Johannesburg via Middelburg, Dullstroom to Pilgrim's Rest; visit the Digging Site and Gold Panning Museum; Panorama Route, encompassing God's Window, Bourke's Luck Potholes, and the spectacular waterfalls in the Blyde River Canyon and its surrounds; Kruger National Park.