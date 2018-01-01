South Africa Wildlife and Culture 7-Day Tour from Johannesburg

Day 1: Mpumalanga (D)Depart Johannesburg and travel to Mpumalanga via the Panorama Route. The most spectacular stretch of the Panorama Route is the Blyde River Canyon. Time and weather permitting, stop at God's Window and the Mac Mac Falls. Late afternoon arrival at your hotel to freshen up before dinner. Overnight stay at Perry's Bridge HollowDay 2: Kruger National Park (B, D)Depart on an open-vehicle safari through the Kruger National Park. The park is home to an impressive number of flora, fauna, and wildlife. Return to your hotel in the afternoon, and spend the rest of the day at leisure. You will have the option to return to the Kruger National Park for an evening safari (additional charge).Overnight stay at Perry's Bridge HollowDay 3: Swaziland (B, L)After breakfast, journey to the Royal Kingdom of Swaziland. This tiny kingdom is filled with bygone African traditions and culture and offers beautiful scenery and attractions, such as game reserves and art-and-craft outlets. Enjoy a showcase of the traditional Swazi culture followed by lunch at the Matsamo Cultural Village. Continue to the Ngwenya Glass Works to see master craftsmen create beautiful sculptures and artwork from molten glass. After, arrive at your hotel located in the beautiful Ezulwini Valley. Overnight stay at Royal Swazi SunDay 4: Mkuze (B, D)Visit the Swazi Candle Factory where each candle is made and finished by hand. Continue via Big Bend into KwaZulu Natal. Take an afternoon scenic drive up the Ubombo Mountains, offering views over Lake Jozini. Return to the hotel for dinner.Overnight stay at Ghost Mountain InnDay 5: Hluhluwe-Umfolozi Game Reserve (B, D)Transfer to the Hluhluwe-Umfolozi Game Reserve for a full day of game viewing. Enjoy a Zulu cultural experience which will expose you to traditional Zulu beer and spear making, sangomas, Zulu stick fighting, bead-and-basket making and the high-kicking, rhythmic Zulu dancing. End the day with dinner at the hotel.Overnight stay at Zulu Nyala Heritage Hotel Day 6: St Lucia Wetland Park (B)Continue the journey along the Elephant Coast of KwaZulu Natal to St. Lucia, located at the southern extremity of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. Here you embark on a boat trip which provides an opportunity to view crocodiles, hippos, and numerous bird species. Arrive in Durban during the afternoon at your hotel. Overnight stay at Benjamin HotelDay 7: Durban (B)Embark on a Durban City Tour, and spend the morning discovering the cultural and historical contrasts of the city. The tour ends with drop-off at King Shaka International Airport for your onward travel arrangements.