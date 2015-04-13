Durban Tour: Valley of 1000 Hills, Victoria St Market, Mosque

Embark on a scenic and guided day tour of Durban and the Valley of 1000 Hills where you will visit PheZulu Cultural and Safari Park. At Victoria Street Market you will be given time to shop for African inspired accessories, clothing, souvenirs, home decorations, paintings and luggage etc. Next to the Victoria Street Market is the Zulu Medicine Market where your guide will take you on an informative tour of “Inyanga (Doctors) lane”. The Zulu Medicine Market is a unique place where Zulu culture has survived in the modern urban environment. The Moses Mabhida stadium has become a defining feature of the Durban skyline. It has a high-rise platform on top of its arch which is accessible by an elevator called the Sky Car for an additional fee. Your tour guide will show you around the exterior of the stadium and explain its history, use and significance. The tour includes a stop at the beautiful Botanical Gardens, which is the oldest Botanical Gardens in Africa, est 1849. Your guide will show you some of the interesting and beautiful features of the gardens and give you the option of extra time to explore alone. The KwaMuhle Museum was once the headquarters of Durban’s Native Administration Department and the center of Durban’s harsh system of labour control. Now it has been transformed into Durban’s Apartheid Museum that seeks to reflect Durban’s urban growth and the history of its residents. The tour includes a visit to uShaka Marine World’s Village Walk on the famous Golden Mile Beachfront on Durban’s OR Tambo parade. There you will be given time to shop and have lunch. uShaka Village Walk is home to Durban’s most unique shopping experiences, offering a shopper’s paradise in an open-air environment, affording guests a world of entertainment, family fun, shopping and dining. The tour leaves Durban and travels to the Valley of 1000 Hills. Home of PheZulu Cultural and Safari Park. Visitors are taken into traditional beehive shaped thatched huts, where the various artefacts, beliefs and rituals of the Zulu people are explained, giving visitors an insight into the fascinating Zulu culture. The Zulu dancing show (50 minutes) is impressive with the dancers in their traditional garb, showing off their skills with grace, agility and humour. PheZulu also has a Crocodile and Snake park where guests will be taken on a tour by a knowledgeable local guide. They will learn interesting facts about crocodiles and snakes and have a hands-on experience with Cleo the Burmese python who weighs in at 42 kilograms.