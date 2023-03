On a site owned by the !Xun and Khwe San people, who were relocated from Angola and Namibia in 1990, this small sacred hill has 400-plus rock engravings dating back millennia. Visits start with a video detailing the troubled history of the !Xun and Khwe, followed by an excellent interpretative guided tour.

The centre is 16km northwest of town, en route to Barkly West. A shared taxi costs R45; a private taxi costs around R390 return, including waiting time.