This comprehensive museum warrants a visit of an hour or two. It covers the Second Anglo-Boer War and South Africa's role in WWI. The star though is the Liberation Wing, where an incredibly detailed timeline tells the story of South Africa's struggle for democracy alongside landmark events in Kimberley's past.

There's also an exhibit on the history of the building – built by De Beers in 1897 as a sanatorium – and a mock-up of the room where Rhodes sat out the Siege of Kimberley.