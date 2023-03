This striking building was designed to reflect the culture, nature and history of Kimberley and the Northern Cape. The cone-shaped brown tower, studded with tiles and the faces of South African icons, uses the brown and ochre palate of the province's landscape. The main buildings recall the rock facades and corrugated iron that dominated early Kimberley.

The building is signposted from central Kimberley and it should be possible to look around, but it is best visited on a guided Galashewe tour.