Cecil Rhodes Statue

Cecil John Rhodes is immortalised sitting atop his horse, map in hand, gazing northwards to the continent he wanted to colonise.
0.88 MILES
Although the R50 million that turned the Big Hole into a world-class tourist destination came from De Beers, touring the world’s largest hand-dug hole…
Wildebeest Kuil Rock Art Centre
8.84 MILES
On a site owned by the !Xun and Khwe San people, who were relocated from Angola and Namibia in 1990, this small sacred hill has 400-plus rock engravings…
0.14 MILES
One of the country’s best public galleries, with changing exhibitions of contemporary South African work, as well as a surprisingly good collection of…
0.88 MILES
This comprehensive museum warrants a visit of an hour or two. It covers the Second Anglo-Boer War and South Africa's role in WWI. The star though is the…
15.67 MILES
This was the site of an important battle in the Second Anglo-Boer War. There's a small museum, as well as a decent audio-visual exhibit that shows what…
0.85 MILES
This ethnographic gallery holds a wonderful collection of photographs of Southern African tribes taken in the 1920s and 1930s, before many aspects of…
Northern Cape Provincial Legislature Building
3.04 MILES
This striking building was designed to reflect the culture, nature and history of Kimberley and the Northern Cape. The cone-shaped brown tower, studded…
0.46 MILES
This museum, dedicated to activist and writer Sol Plaatje, occupies the house where he lived until his death in 1932. Panels tell the story of his life –…
