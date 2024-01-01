Cecil Rhodes Statue

Northern Cape

LoginSave

Cecil John Rhodes is immortalised sitting atop his horse, map in hand, gazing northwards to the continent he wanted to colonise.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Big Hole

    Big Hole

    0.88 MILES

    Although the R50 million that turned the Big Hole into a world-class tourist destination came from De Beers, touring the world’s largest hand-dug hole…

  • Wildebeest Kuil Rock Art Centre

    Wildebeest Kuil Rock Art Centre

    8.84 MILES

    On a site owned by the !Xun and Khwe San people, who were relocated from Angola and Namibia in 1990, this small sacred hill has 400-plus rock engravings…

  • Close up of mature male artist working on canvas

    William Humphreys Art Gallery

    0.14 MILES

    One of the country’s best public galleries, with changing exhibitions of contemporary South African work, as well as a surprisingly good collection of…

  • McGregor Museum

    McGregor Museum

    0.88 MILES

    This comprehensive museum warrants a visit of an hour or two. It covers the Second Anglo-Boer War and South Africa's role in WWI. The star though is the…

  • Magersfontein

    Magersfontein

    15.67 MILES

    This was the site of an important battle in the Second Anglo-Boer War. There's a small museum, as well as a decent audio-visual exhibit that shows what…

  • Duggan-Cronin Gallery

    Duggan-Cronin Gallery

    0.85 MILES

    This ethnographic gallery holds a wonderful collection of photographs of Southern African tribes taken in the 1920s and 1930s, before many aspects of…

  • Sol Plaatje Museum & Library

    Sol Plaatje Museum & Library

    0.46 MILES

    This museum, dedicated to activist and writer Sol Plaatje, occupies the house where he lived until his death in 1932. Panels tell the story of his life –…

View more attractions

Nearby Northern Cape attractions

1. William Humphreys Art Gallery

0.14 MILES

One of the country’s best public galleries, with changing exhibitions of contemporary South African work, as well as a surprisingly good collection of…

2. Alexander McGregor Memorial Museum

0.27 MILES

Based in a grand old building in the city centre, this museum focuses on Kimberley's history. There's information on the early settlers and forced…

3. Sol Plaatje Museum & Library

0.46 MILES

This museum, dedicated to activist and writer Sol Plaatje, occupies the house where he lived until his death in 1932. Panels tell the story of his life –…

4. Rudd House

0.5 MILES

This townhouse is a fine example of the residences constructed for rich Kimberlites in the 19th century. Named after Rhodes’ business partner, who moved…

5. Honoured Dead Memorial

0.66 MILES

This sandstone memorial remembers the soldiers who died defending the British-held city in the 124-day Siege of Kimberley, which took place during the…

6. Dunluce

0.75 MILES

An elaborately decorated Victorian mansion, built in 1897. It forms a part of the McGregor Museum.

7. Duggan-Cronin Gallery

0.85 MILES

This ethnographic gallery holds a wonderful collection of photographs of Southern African tribes taken in the 1920s and 1930s, before many aspects of…

8. Big Hole

0.88 MILES

Although the R50 million that turned the Big Hole into a world-class tourist destination came from De Beers, touring the world’s largest hand-dug hole…