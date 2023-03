This was the site of an important battle in the Second Anglo-Boer War. There's a small museum, as well as a decent audio-visual exhibit that shows what life in the trenches was like in 1899. It sits southwest of the city between the N12 and N8. Take the N12 and look out for signs for Jacobsdal 30km south of Kimberley. Once you leave the highway it's well signposted along a network of gravel roads.