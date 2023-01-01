Mokala National Park

Mokala is a land of grassy plains studded with rocky hills and indigenous camel thorn trees (Tswana for the latter is 'mokala'). The species of tree is an immensely important resource to the people and wildlife that live in this harsh region. The park is also home to endangered species relocated here, including temperamental black rhino, their more docile white rhino cousins, elusive roan antelope and Cape buffalo.

Organised activities include sunset wildlife drives, fly-fishing and bush braais. There are some wonderful accommodation options.The park is accessible in a sedan vehicle but a 4WD is recommended, especially after rains when the roads might be impassable in a 2WD.